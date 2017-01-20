Chinese Super League clubs face new spending quotas, audits

BEIJING (AP) " The Chinese soccer association is requiring domestic clubs to allocate at least 15 percent of yearly spending toward youth training in a bid to keep national development on track amid an influx of pricy foreign talent.

The soccer association suggested in a statement Thursday that there would also be a new salary cap and financial audits of clubs, but did not give details.

The CFA has been tweaking its rules after clubs splashed hundreds of millions of dollars over the past year on stars including Carlos Tevez, an Argentine who will reportedly become the world's highest-paid player at Shanghai Shenhua.

The youth spending quota came days after the CFA limited the number of foreign players on match-day rosters to three to allow Chinese players more playing opportunities.