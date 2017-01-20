7:24am Fri 20 January
Algeria self-destructs at African Cup to lose to Tunisia 2-1

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) " Title contender Algeria self-destructed at the African Cup of Nations, giving away an own goal and paying for some even worse defending in losing to North African rival Tunisia 2-1 on Thursday.

Ramy Bensebaini gave away the own goal by deflecting Youssef Msakni's cross into his own net in the 49th minute in Franceville.

Faouzi Ghoulam helped Tunisia double its lead with his woeful defending as he tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper from way out. Ghoulam then fouled Wahbi Khazri, who swooped on the ball, to give away a penalty. Naim Sliti made it 2-0 from the spot in the 66th.

It left Algeria, who got one back in injury time from Sofiane Hanni, sinking in Group B with just one point from two games.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

