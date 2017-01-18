Lazio beats Genoa 4-2 to set up quarterfinal against Inter

ROME (AP) " Lazio substitutes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile secured a 4-2 win over Genoa in the Italian Cup on Wednesday and a quarterfinal against Inter Milan.

Lazio appeared to be in control after half an hour following goals from Filip Djordjevic and Wesley Hoedt.

Felipe Anderson had also seen his weak penalty saved by Genoa goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna after Lucas Orban tripped Djordjevic.

However, strikes from Mauricio Pinilla and Goran Pandev in the final four minutes before halftime got Genoa right back into the match.

Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile were introduced shortly before the hour and the former put Lazio back in front in the 71st minute.

Immobile restored Lazio's two-goal advantage five minutes later with his third goal in as many matches.

Ocampos had hit the post in the 66th.

Earlier, second-division Cesena caused an upset by coming from behind to beat Sassuolo 2-1 with two late goals.

Lorenzo Pellegrini got Sassuolo off to the perfect start by giving it the lead in the fourth minute.

Sassuolo missed several chances to double its lead and Camillo Ciano leveled from the penalty spot nine minutes from time after Luca Antei tripped Andrea Cocco.

Karim Laribi, who is on loan at Cesena from Sassuolo, scored what was to prove the winner four minutes later to set up a quarterfinal against either Roma or Sampdoria.

It was the second top-flight club that Cesena has knocked out of the tournament this season after Empoli.

It was also only the second time it has reached the quarterfinal after 1970-71.