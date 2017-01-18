PSG loans midfielder Jonathan Ikone to Montpellier

PARIS (AP) " Paris Saint-Germain has loaned 18-year-old midfielder Jonathan Ikone to Montpellier for the rest of the season.

PSG announced the deal Wednesday, saying it does not include an option to buy Ikone.

Since signing his first professional contract last June, he has played seven games for PSG and was one of the best players in a League Cup quarterfinal win against Metz last month.

Ikone won the under-17 European Championship with France in 2015.

Montpellier, which is 12th in the French league, sold midfielder Morgan Sanson to Marseille on Tuesday.