FA fines Man City defender Sagna over Instagram message

LONDON (AP) " The English Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna 40,000 pounds (around $50,000) for an Instagram post about a referee.

Sagna posted a photo with the caption "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team" on the social network site following City's 2-1 win against Burnley on Jan. 2.

Sagna later amended the post to read "still fighting and winning as a team" after a match that saw referee Lee Mason send off midfielder Fernandinho.

The FA also warned Sagna about his future conduct.

