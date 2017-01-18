5:03am Wed 18 January
Man United extends Antonio Valencia's contract until 2018

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Antonio Valencia has extended his contract with Manchester United until 2018.

The 31-year-old Ecuadorean has become a key player at Old Trafford since joining from former Premier League club Wigan in 2009, scoring 21 goals in 271 appearances and winning six trophies.

Previously a winger, Valencia has established himself as Jose Mourinho's first-choice right back.

United announced Valencia's contract extension on Tuesday.

