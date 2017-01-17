Former Man Utd manager Van Gaal says he may not coach again

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " Former Manchester United, Barcelona and the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal says he may never return to coaching.
The 65-year-old Dutchman has not led a team since being fired by Manchester United in May last year following a disappointing two-year tenure that followed one of his greatest triumphs - leading the Netherlands to the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
In comments to Dutch daily De Telegraaf published Tuesday, Van Gaal says that he considered himself on a sabbatical after being axed by Manchester, "but now I don't believe I will return to the coaching profession."
Van Gaal, who led a talented young Ajax team to the Champions League title in 1995, says he has nothing left to prove.
