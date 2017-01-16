11:41am Tue 17 January
Real Sociedad beats Malaga 2-0, stays near the top in Spain

MADRID (AP) " Real Sociedad scored twice in the second half to beat Malaga 2-0 and move back into the top five in the Spanish league on Monday.

Inigo Martinez scored in the 50th minute and Juanmi in the 62nd at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga.

Real Sociedad, which has won three of its last four league matches, passed Villarreal into fifth place.

Malaga is winless in five matches and has lost three in a row, remaining 13th.

Malaga's next match is at league leader Real Madrid on Saturday.

Real Sociedad hosts eighth-place Celta Vigo on Sunday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

