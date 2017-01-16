Belotti shines again but Torino still can't beat AC Milan

TURIN, Italy (AP) " Italy forward Andrea Belotti has three goals in three matches against AC Milan this season but his Torino club can't beat the Rossoneri.

Milan came back from two goals down to draw at Torino 2-2 in Serie A on Monday, four days after eliminating the "Granata" from the Italian Cup.

Belotti and Marco Benassi put Torino ahead 2-0 at halftime but Andrea Bertolacci and Carlos Bacca responded for Milan.

Milan, which has a game in hand, remained fifth, three points behind Lazio, while Torino dropped to ninth, seven points further back.

Midway through the first half, Belotti stuck his boot out to redirect in a shot from Adem Ljajic.

Belotti also scored when Milan beat Torino 3-2 on the opening weekend of Serie A in August " when he had an injury-time penalty saved by Milan's teenager goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma " and got the opener in the 2-1 loss at the San Siro last week.

Five minutes after Belotti's goal, Benassi scored with his backheel, redirecting a cross from Iago Falque.

Torino had a golden chance to take a 3-0 lead when Antonio Barreca earned a penalty after a foul by Ignazio Abate but Adem Ljajic's spot kick went directly at Donnarumma in the center of the goal.

Just like last week's match, Torino dominated the first half then ceded control to Milan.

Ten minutes after the break, Bertolacci scored his first of the season from close range with the help of goal-line technology.

Near the hour mark, Luca Rossettini used his arm to push Milan defender Gabriel Paletta to the ground, drawing a penalty that Bacca drilled into the top right corner.

It was Bacca's fourth goal in two league matches against Torino this season, having scored a hat trick during the victory in August.

Milan ended with 10 men when Alessio Romagnoli picked up his second yellow for a foul on Belotti in the 89th.

Before the match, Milan announced it sold forward Luiz Adriano to Spartak Moscow.