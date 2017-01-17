Juventus could receive up to 20 million euros for Zaza loan

TURIN, Italy (AP) " Juventus could receive up to 20 million euros from Valencia for forward Simone Zaza.

The Italian champion announced financial details of the deal with the Spanish club on Monday, saying it will receive 2 million euros ($2.1 million) for loaning Zaza to Valencia for the rest of the season.

In addition, Juventus also says Valencia will have to purchase Zaza's full rights for 16 million euros ($17 million) if he plays a certain number of matches for the Spanish club.

The transfer price could increase to 18 million euros ($19 million) with performance-related bonuses.

Valencia announced the loan deal on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Zaza was at the European Championship last year with the Italy squad that was eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals.