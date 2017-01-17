8:06am Tue 17 January
Goalie suffers 'seismic'; lump the size of an egg to his head...then apologises

Goalie Tom Stewart posted this image on Twitter. Photo / Twitter @TomStewartGK1
Turn the other way if you happen to be squeamish.

An English goalkeeper has tweeted a photo showing a lump the size of an egg on his forehead, after copping a boot in a cup game .

Tom Stewart from Whitehawk suffered the horrible injury in an FA Trophy game against Dulwich Hamlets. Whitehawk were leading 1 - 0 when he departed in the 64th minute, and they crashed to a 1 - 4 defeat.


Stewart apologised to club fans for the "disappointing" loss. The Daily Mail described the lump as "seismic".

- NZ Herald

