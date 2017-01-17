Goalie suffers 'seismic'; lump the size of an egg to his head...then apologises

Turn the other way if you happen to be squeamish.

An English goalkeeper has tweeted a photo showing a lump the size of an egg on his forehead, after copping a boot in a cup game .

Tom Stewart from Whitehawk suffered the horrible injury in an FA Trophy game against Dulwich Hamlets. Whitehawk were leading 1 - 0 when he departed in the 64th minute, and they crashed to a 1 - 4 defeat.

Not the Saturday I hoped for gutted for the lads today@HawksFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/DNkOBpARoh — Tom Stewart (@TomStewartGK1) January 14, 2017

Stewart apologised to club fans for the "disappointing" loss. The Daily Mail described the lump as "seismic".

- NZ Herald