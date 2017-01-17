All White Chris Wood valued at $25m as EPL clubs chase his services

Striker Chris Wood is being lined up to join his All Whites team mate Winston Reid at West Ham.

Wood is being chased by two English Premier League clubs including the Hammers, according to an ESPN report.

But Wood's club Leeds, who play in the Championship division, have put a $25m price tag on him in an effort to keep the big striker as they chase promotion into the EPL.

Mid-table West Ham and relegation threatened Sunderland are chasing the 25-year-old, who has scored 17 goals in 29 games in all competitions for Leeds this season.

Leeds are third in the Championship, after a Woods goal saw them to victory in the latest match against Derby County.

ESPN quoted "sources close to the player", saying that the EPL clubs have been "put off by the Championship club's valuation of the New Zealand international".

Wood played in the EPL with Leicester prior to their shock title victory in the 2015/16 season. He joined Leeds for a fee around $5m in 2015.

Pointless selling Chris Wood for any kind of money! We need to keep all current players, there is no need to upset a winning formula #lufc — Sean (@ROI_LUFC) January 16, 2017

- NZ Herald