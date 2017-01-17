Rosicky doesn't rule out return to Czech Republic team

PRAGUE (AP) " Still recovering from a long-term injury, Tomas Rosicky says he has not ruled out a return to the Czech Republic national team.

The 36-year-old Rosicky signed a two-year contract with Sparta Prague in August, but played for only 18 minutes as a substitute in a league game on Sept. 10 and has not been on the bench since.

It was still more than the injury-prone midfielder played for Arsenal last season.

Rosicky says he hopes to be ready for Sparta's game on Feb. 16 at Rostov in Europa League.

He says he would consider helping out the national team if he's in form and the team needs him.