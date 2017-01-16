Chinese football: action planned on 'irrational' salaries

BEIJING (AP) " China's football association says it plans a series of measures to respond to "irrational" spending by clubs on transfer fees and salaries paid to foreign and domestic players.

The Chinese Football Association said in a statement Monday that the unidentified steps would target the operations and management of teams in the top-tier China Super League and the China Premier League just below it.

Gaudy spending by Chinese clubs on players such as Argentinian Carlos Tevez has drawn global attention, raising concerns by some that foreign stars are crowding out local talent and harming the country's goal of becoming a global force in world football.

China's government has set the goal of having a team capable of winning the World Cup by 2050 and has hired Italian coach Marcello Lippi.