Porto wins to move closer to Benfica atop Portuguese league

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " FC Porto defeated Moreirense 3-0 to move within four points of Portuguese league leader Benfica on Sunday.

Oliver Torres scored in the 30th, Andre Silva added a second in the 42nd and Ivan Marcano closed the scoring in the 62nd at the Estadio do Dragao to help the hosts snap a three-game winless streak in all competitions.

Porto has 38 points from 17 matches.

Benfica, trying to win an unprecedented fourth title in a row, rallied from three goals down at home against Boavista on Saturday but couldn't manage more than a 3-3 draw.

Third-placed Sporting Lisbon drew 2-2 at Chaves on Saturday.

