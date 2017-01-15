Olympiakos squanders 2-goal lead, draws 2-2 at Platanias

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Defending champion Olympiakos blew a 2-0 lead and finished up drawing with Platanias 2-2 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Brown Ideye scored Olympiakos' goals within 13 minutes, but the hosts pulled a goal back in the 36th through Giorgos Yiakoumakis, who gained a penalty four minutes later when he was brought down in the area. Giorgos Manousos converted the free kick.

Platanias was the only team to score twice against Olympiakos this season.

Olympiakos was 13 points ahead of Xanthi, Panionios, and Panathinaikos. The first two play Giannena and Asteras, respectively, on Sunday and Panathinaikos hosts AEK Athens on Monday.

Also on Saturday, Veria beat Levadiakos 2-0. Iraklis vs. Kerkyra was postponed.