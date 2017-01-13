Football: Chris Wood scores again in Leeds win

Chris Wood has sent Leeds United up to third in English football's Championship, bagging the goal in their 1-nil win over Derby.
The All Whites striker delighted the Elland Road faithful heading home a corner kick just before halftime.
Leeds dominated the match, enjoying eight shots on target to one.
Chris Wood's towering header late in the first half 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Yu6nHgYDM3— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 13, 2017
Chris Wood has now scored 14 goals in 25 league apps this season, beating his total of 13 lge goals in 15-16, having played 11 games fewer pic.twitter.com/QjoaCEeoez— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 13, 2017