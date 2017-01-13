Football: Chris Wood scores again in Leeds win

Chris Wood has sent Leeds United up to third in English football's Championship, bagging the goal in their 1-nil win over Derby.

The All Whites striker delighted the Elland Road faithful heading home a corner kick just before halftime.

Leeds dominated the match, enjoying eight shots on target to one.

