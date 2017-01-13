1:22am Sat 14 January
Barcelona faces Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) " Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo.

Friday's draw also pitted Atletico Madrid against Eibar, one of the newcomers to the tournament's last eight.

Alcorcon, the only second-division club still in the competition, will face Alaves, which was promoted to the top flight this season.

The first legs will be played next week. The final is May 27.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

