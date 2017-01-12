PSG coach looking for a striker to take pressure off Cavani

PARIS (AP) " Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is looking to recruit a striker in the January transfer window to take some pressure off top scorer Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, but the only other player scoring regularly is Brazilian winger Lucas, who has 10. Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has struggled to replicate his form from last season, and has only four in 22 games so far this season.

"We are looking at a player in attack to give Cavani a breather," Emery said after PSG's 2-0 win against Metz in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. "The club is open to recruiting players who will improve our team and increase competition for places."

Emery added that he would be happy if PSG could sign "one or two good players" during the window.

Germany winger Julian Draxler recently joined PSG from Wolfsburg and scored in a 7-0 win against Bastia in the French Cup last weekend.

PSG has been linked in the British media with a move for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.