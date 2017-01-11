11:47am Thu 12 January
Messi free kick puts Barcelona in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) " A perfectly struck free kick by Lionel Messi gave defending champion Barcelona a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Messi fired a remarkable low shot into the right corner in the 78th minute to help the Catalan club reverse a 2-1 first-leg loss and advance 4-3 on aggregate.

It was Messi's third decisive free kick goal in the last three Barcelona matches. In addition to scoring in the first leg against Athletic, the Argentina playmaker saved Barcelona from a loss in the Spanish league on Sunday by finding the net with a 90th-minute free kick at Villarreal.

Neymar scored in the second half " ending a goal drought of nearly three months " after setting up a brilliant scissor kick goal by Luis Suarez in the first half.

Athletic scored a goal that could have taken the game into extra time with a firm header by Enric Saborit in the 51st, making it 2-1 on the night.

But Messi's strike from the edge of the area kept his team alive in Spain's second-most important club competition after the league.

