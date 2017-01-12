10:03am Thu 12 January
Football legend Ronaldo 'shocked' by Michael Owen's fat jibe

Ronaldo poses for a photo on the green carpet while arriving for the The Best - FIFA Football Awards. Photo / AP
Brazil and Real Madrid football great Ronaldo was left shocked by comments made about his weight on social media by former England star Michael Owen.

After the duo were were reunited at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu last week, Owen posted an image on Twitter saying: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"


Ronaldo was not impressed.

"I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest," he told media at the FIFA ceremony on Tuesday.

- NZ Herald

