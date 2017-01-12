Fiorentina beats Chievo in Italian Cup with late penalty

ROME (AP) " Federico Bernardeschi converted a penalty in stoppage time to give Fiorentina a 1-0 victory over Chievo Verona on Wednesday and a place in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Former Fiorentina fullback Massimo Gobbi stepped on Bernardeschi's foot from behind and the Viola winger fell to the ground to draw the penalty. The Italy international then drilled his shot into the lower left corner.

Six-time champion Fiorentina will next face Napoli, which beat Serie B side Spezia 3-1 Tuesday.

Defending champion Juventus was opening its Cup campaign against in-form Atalanta later.

The other Round of 16 matchups are: AC Milan vs. Torino; Inter Milan vs. Bologna; Sassuolo vs. Cesena; Lazio vs. Genoa; and Roma vs. Sampdoria.

In Florence, both teams ended with 10 men.

Chievo midfielder Ivan Radovanovic was shown his second yellow in first-half added time and Bernardeschi hit the crossbar with the ensuing free kick.

Fiorentina forward Mauro Zarate was shown a straight red midway through the second half for a foul on Samuel Bastien.