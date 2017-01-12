Inter signs midfielder Gagliardini in 28 million euro deal

MILAN (AP) " Inter Milan has signed midfielder Roberto Gagliardini in an extended loan from Atalanta in a deal that could end up costing as much as 28 million euros ($30 million).

Inter is reportedly paying Atalanta 2 million euros for loan rights through June 2018, and has agreed to pay another 23 million euros for Gagliardini's full rights at the end of the season, plus 3 million more euros in eventual bonuses.

On Inter's website, Gagliardini says "I can't wait to work with (Inter coach) Stefano Pioli, meet my teammates and of course wear this jersey at San Siro."

Gagliardini has only made 14 Serie A appearances with Atalanta but at 22 is considered one of Italy's most talented younger players.

He has received two call ups to Italy's national team.