Goalkeeper Storari rejoins AC Milan at age 40 as reserve

MILAN (AP) " Goalkeeper Marco Storari has rejoined AC Milan at the age of 40 as a reserve to 17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Storari was loaned from Cagliari for the second half of the season, with Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel loaned to the Sardinian club after extending his contract with Milan through the 2018-19 season.

Storari spent two brief spells " making just 13 appearances " at Milan before moving to Juventus in 2010 to back up Gianluigi Buffon. He left for Cagliari in 2015.

Storari helped Cagliari win Serie B last season and return to the top flight but recently lost his starting job to Rafael.