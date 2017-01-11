6:49am Wed 11 January
Sagna charged for questioning integrity of EPL referee

LONDON (AP) " Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged by the English Football Association for questioning the impartiality of a referee in a Premier League game.

The France international posted a message on Instagram after City beat Burnley 2-1 on Jan. 2, saying: "10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team." City played more than half of the match with 10 men following Fernandinho's sending-off.

The FA said Tuesday that Sagna has been charged with misconduct because his comment "questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute."

Sagna has until Friday to respond to the charge.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

