Roberto Cabanas, who played for Cosmos, Paraguay, dies at 55

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) " Roberto Cabanas, who was a top striker for various clubs and Paraguay, died on Monday in the capital Asuncion. He was 55.
Valerio Cabanas, the brother of the deceased, said the cause of death was a heart attack.
Cabanas played for local club Cerro Porteno, was a member of Paraguay's 1986 World Cup team, and was a regular with the New York Cosmos in the early 1980s.
He also played for French clubs Brest and Lyon, Colombia's America, and Argentina's Boca Juniors.
