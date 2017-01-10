8:22am Tue 10 January
This was the best goal of the year...according to FIFA

The ball swerves into the top right corner of the goal. Photo / FIFA YouTube
The best goal of 2016 has come from the Malaysian Super League.

FIFA have given Malaysian footballer Mohd Faiz Subri the Puskas Award for his stunning free kick against Pahang.

The diminutive No. 13, a prolific goalscorer in the Malaysian Super League, hammered his effort goalwards, struck in a 'knuckleball' manner, producing a swerve so wicked that goalkeeper Mohd Nasril Nourdin stood no chance.

Subri released a statement on Twitter, still in utter disbelief.


The Puskas Award is given each year at 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards, and awarded to the player who scored the "most beautiful" goal in football.

