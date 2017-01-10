This was the best goal of the year...according to FIFA

The best goal of 2016 has come from the Malaysian Super League.

FIFA have given Malaysian footballer Mohd Faiz Subri the Puskas Award for his stunning free kick against Pahang.

The diminutive No. 13, a prolific goalscorer in the Malaysian Super League, hammered his effort goalwards, struck in a 'knuckleball' manner, producing a swerve so wicked that goalkeeper Mohd Nasril Nourdin stood no chance.

Subri released a statement on Twitter, still in utter disbelief.

I'm so nervous,lucky I can find this on my cellphone...

Thank You everyone

Malaysia Boleh and Haria Penang Haria pic.twitter.com/SYPIghw9gk — faizsubri13 (@faizsubri131) January 9, 2017

The Puskas Award is given each year at 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards, and awarded to the player who scored the "most beautiful" goal in football.