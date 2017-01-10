Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA world player of the year for the fourth time

Cristiano Ronaldo has won FIFA's best player award for the fourth time, after Portugal and Real Madrid won both major European titles in 2016.

He beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to complete a sweep of top individual awards.

Ronaldo's fourth FIFA award closed the gap on five-time winner Messi, the runner-up to each Ronaldo victory, who did not attend the ceremony.

Ronaldo's 2016 trophy haul includes the European Championship, Champions League, and Club World Cup, plus individual best player awards from UEFA and France Football magazine.

Messi's Barcelona won the Spanish league and cup double, though he captained Argentina to lose the Copa America final.

Griezmann's France and Atletico Madrid lost both finals to Ronaldo's teams.

Voting was by national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans online.