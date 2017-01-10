Morocco midfielder Boufal injured, to miss African Cup

LONDON (AP) " Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal will miss the African Cup of Nations because of a knee injury.
Southampton manager Claude Puel says the 23-year-old Boufal has returned home from a training camp and will be sidelined for a few weeks.
Puel says "his knee needs operating and he cannot do the African Cup. He will stay with us to recover. ... I hope he can come back in a few weeks."
Morocco, drawn in Group C, begins its African Cup campaign against Congo on Jan. 16. It then faces Togo and Ivory Coast at the tournament in Gabon.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings