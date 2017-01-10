Football: Juergen Klopp's cup gamble recoils

By Jerome Pugmire

Juergen Klopp's decision to field Liverpool's youngest ever team backfired yesterday as the English Premier League title contenders were held 0-all at home by fourth-tier Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also made sweeping changes, and was made to sweat as his side left it late to beat second-tier Aston Villa 2-0.

Chelsea had an easier time, sweeping aside third-tier Peterborough 4-1, with Spanish forward Pedro scoring twice.

With games coming thick and fast during the festive season and a midweek trip to Southampton looming in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, Klopp made 10 changes from the team that drew 2-all with Sunderland.

But instead of keeping players rested for other competitions, the Liverpool manager now faces an unwanted replay at Plymouth.

"It's my responsibility, the whole thing, the lineup and performance. We could have done better," Klopp said. "If you want to see it [the result] in a bad way then I am 100 per cent responsible, I have no problem with that."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League and well positioned to challenge for the title. Plymouth are second, too, but in the far less glamorous League Two.

Despite this it still seemed a risky move by Klopp to select a team with an average age of 21 years, 296 days.

"There is a long season still to go and we need to change," Klopp said. "If you make that many changes, it doesn't make it easier for the boys."

The 17-year-old Ben Woodburn - Liverpool's youngest scorer - made his full debut alongside 19-year-olds Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo in a three-man attacking midfield supporting lone striker Divock Origi. Trent Alexander-Arnold made only his second Liverpool start.

Attacking midfielder Adam Lallana, forward Roberto Firmino and England striker Daniel Sturridge were on the bench.

Woodburn and Ojo went close early on as Liverpool dominated. But for all of their possession, Liverpool struggled to create further chances.

"We started well but then we lost patience too early," Klopp said.

There were no such frustrations at Stamford Bridge, with Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi and Brazil midfielder Willian getting the other goals.

Defender Ben Davies put Tottenham ahead and South Korea forward Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham in the last 20 minutes, while Middlesbrough eased past second-tier Sheffield Wednesday 3-0.

Also, 16-year-old Ryan Sessegnon scored Fulham's winner in a 2-1 victory at Cardiff - a match pitting teams from the second-tier Championship.

Defending champions Manchester United crushed Championship side Reading 4-0 on Sunday, but Premier League Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke lost to lower-league opponents, while Arsenal needed a late winner against Preston North End to reach the fourth round.

