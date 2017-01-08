11:25am Mon 9 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Olympiakos beats Xanthi 2-0, leads Greek league by 12 points

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Defending champion Olympiakos beat host Xanthi 2-0 in a clash between the top two Greek league teams on Sunday.

Brown Ideye opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a volley from inside the area and Luka Milivojevic made it 2-0 with a free kick in the 88th.

Both teams ended the game with 10 players. Xanthi's Christos Lisgaras was sent off around the hour mark with a direct red card for a violent tackle on Seba, who was also dismissed for going after his opponent when he got up.

The win gave Olympiakos a 12-point lead over Panionios " which beat Panetolikos 2-0 " and Xanthi.

Also Sunday, Giannena upset host PAOK 1-0 and Platanias beat Larissa 3-2.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 09 Jan 2017 12:23:35 Processing Time: 17ms