Perisic scores 2 as Inter beats Udinese for 4th straight win

ROME (AP) " Ivan Perisic scored twice and Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Udinese and win its fourth straight in Serie A on Sunday.

Perisic equalized in first-half added time, slotting a shot inside the near post after receiving a pass from Mauro Icardi, then headed in from a free kick three minutes from the end.

It was the first brace in Serie A for Perisic, a Croatia international who joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Jakub Jankto, a 20-year-old Czech midfielder, had put Udinese ahead early in the first half after being set up by French talent Seko Fofana.

With new coach Stefano Pioli making an impact, Inter moved up to sixth, level on points with city rival AC Milan, which was hosting Cagliari later.

Also later, Italian leader Juventus can improve its own Serie A record with a 26th successive home win against Bologna, and second-place Roma visits Genoa.