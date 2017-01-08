Sydney FC's unbeaten streak in A-League reaches 14 matches

SYDNEY (AP) " Sydney FC restored its first-place advantage to seven points in the A-League and remained unbeaten on the season through 14 rounds, defeating the Central Coast Mariners 3-2 on Sunday.

Less than a week after Sydney coach Graham Arnold predicted his side was good enough to go unbeaten for the entire season, the Sky Blues nearly blew a two-goal lead at Gosford north of Sydney, home of the Mariners.

Brazilian striker Bobo scored in the 43rd and 48th minutes to put Sydney up 2-0, only for the Mariners to level on goals by Roy O'Donovan in the 66th and Scott Galloway in the 76th.

But Sydney midfielder David Carney put the visitors ahead for good just a minute later on a headed goal, although television replays showed he might have been offside.

The Mariners became the first team to score two goals against Sydney this season.

Elsewhere around the league:

ADELAIDE UNITED 0, MELBOURE VICTORY 2

The Victory won their fifth in a row. Playmaker James Troisi scored in the 22nd minute to put the Victory ahead, and Albanian striker Besart Berish clinched the match in the 68th with an assist from Troisi. Troisi whipped in a free kick to the near post where Berisha was perfectly placed to knock a powerful header into the bottom corner.

Melbourne coach Kevin Muscat was impressed with his side: "If you want to consider moments or what ifs, we had an opportunity to be two or three up at half time. You can't deny us the fact we deserved the three points tonight and played very well."

MELBOURNE CITY 1, WESTERN SYDNEY 0

Socceroo right back Ivan Franjic scored the only goal from a dipping volley in the 19th minute to move City into third place.

Western Sydney was reduced to 10 men from the 30th minute when Artiz Borda was sent off for an elbow to the head of City striker Bruno Fornaroli.

It was the first match in charge for interim City coach Michael Valkanis after taking over from former Dutch international John van't Schip, who quit the club last week to return to the Netherlands to contribute to the palliative care of his father.

"It's a tough week," Valkanis said. "Someone that's been here for a very long time and has been a part of the club shocked us with the news he was resigning. This win was a little bit for John as well."

BRISBANE 2, NEWCASTLE 3

Danish import Morten Nordstrand scored the winner in the 84th minute in the Jets' upset win in which the lead changed three times. Brisbane had leveled just two minutes earlier on Jamie Maclaren's penalty.

PERTH 2, WELLINGTON 1

Perth ended a six-game winless run, beating 10-man Wellington. The Glory had not won since a home 3-1 victory over Adelaide United on Nov. 18. Perth, after falling behind on Roy Krishna's 11th-minute goal for the Phoenix, leveled on captain Rostyn Griffiths' goal on halftime, and Adam Taggart scored the winner to open the second half.

Wellington was reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute following a straight red card from referee Shaun Evans to Krishna for a challenge on Shane Lowry.