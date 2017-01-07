Draxler marks PSG debut with a goal in 7-0 French Cup win

Germany winger Julian Draxler marked his Paris Saint-Germain debut with a fine goal as the French Cup holder thrashed Bastia 7-0 to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

Draxler joined from German club Wolfsburg this week in a deal reportedly worth up to 47 million euros ($49 million). He came off the bench in the 58th minute with the score already 4-0, thanks to goals from center half Thiago Silva and midfielders Adrien Rabiot, Christopher Nkunku and Thiago Motta.

But Draxler completed the rout with one minute left, sprinting onto a defense-splitting pass from winger Hatem Ben Arfa, holding off a defender and drawing the goalkeeper off his line before smoothly sending the ball into the top right corner from a narrow angle.

The other goals came from wingers Lucas " with a penalty " and Angel Di Maria.

All of the first-division sides have reached the fourth round so far, with Lille, Dijon, Nancy, Guingamp and Nantes also winning, while Monaco won on Friday.

Following a quiet opening, PSG started cutting loose after Silva made a sharp run to the near post and scored with a firm glancing header in the 30th.

Returning from two months out with a thigh injury, Rabiot hit a fierce swerving shot with the outside of his left foot from 25 meters out to make it 2-0 in the 43rd.

The 19-year-old Nkunku scored an excellent third in the 48th, winning the ball in midfield and embarking on a solo run before finishing confidently.

A shoddy Bastia side leaked a fourth when Motta headed in Ben Arfa's curling cross in the 57th. Lucas and Di Maria scored the next two.

French league leader Nice, Lyon, and Marseille are among the teams in French Cup action on Sunday.