Wayne Rooney equals Charlton's Man Untd scoring record

Wayne Rooney stands one goal away from becoming Manchester United's outright record goalscorer, after equalling club great Bobby Charlton's mark of 249 today.

With the 79-year-old Charlton watching from the stands, Rooney guided in Juan Mata's cross after seven minutes, as the defending FA Cup champions swept aside second-tier Reading 4-0 in the third round.

English Premier League teams Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City all bowed out to lower-league opponents, while Arsenal needed second-half goals from Aaron Ramsey and Oliver Giroud to wipe out Preston North End's half-time lead.

Third-tier Millwall, Cup finalists in 2004, caused the biggest shock, by thumping a much-changed Bournemouth 3-0, West Brom went down at home to Championship team Derby County 2-1, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, also from the second tier, ensured Stoke lost in the third round for the first time since 2009, by winning at Britannia Stadium 2-0.

Rooney's latest milestone - he is the record scorer for England - came in front of Old Trafford fans, who have adored him, on and off, since he joined as a teenage prodigy from Everton in 2004.

"It is a really proud moment for me," Rooney said. "It was not something I could have imagined.

"You don't think that far ahead, but I have been at this club a long time, it is a huge part of my life and it is an honour to be up there alongside Sir Bobby."

United manager Jose Mourinho, who won the FA Cup when in charge of Chelsea in 2007, was effusive in his praise of Rooney.

"A more special day will arrive," he said. "It was great, but I want one more goal.

"He is an amazing guy in the group and we all want him to do that. To have Wayne as the top scorer in a club like this is magnificent for him."

The game will be not be so fondly remembered by former United defender and now Reading coach Jaap Stam, whose side was outclassed.

Rooney set up Anthony Martial for 2-0, not long after he scored the opener.

United, winning for the eighth consecutive game in all competitions, added two more in quick succession after the break through Marcus Rashford, his second coming after a mistake from goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.