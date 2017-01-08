2:03am Sun 8 January
Rooney equals record by scoring his 249th Man United goal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round tie against Reading.

Rooney, the record scorer for England's national team, netted in the seventh minute at Old Trafford to equal the mark set by Bobby Charlton.

The 31-year-old joined United as an 18-year-old prodigy in 2004 from Everton.

