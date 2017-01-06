12:40pm Sat 7 January
Germany set to regain FIFA Council seat in European election

NYON, Switzerland (AP) " Germany is set to regain its place on FIFA's ruling council in an election forced by corruption allegations linked to the 2006 World Cup.

UEFA says German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel is the only contender in an April 5 election to fill a vacant FIFA seat.

Grindel, a former lawmaker, must pass a FIFA integrity check to be an official candidate to replace his German federation predecessor, Wolfgang Niersbach.

Niersbach resigned from FIFA last month after losing an appeal against his one-year ban for unethical conduct.

FIFA's ethics committee ruled that Niersbach failed to report possible misconduct linked to 2006 World Cup organizers led by Franz Beckenbauer.

Beckenbauer and other officials are being investigated by Swiss federal prosecutors, German tax officials and FIFA's ethics committee.

