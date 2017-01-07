Football: Colombia crash survivor talks with youth players

The world of football was rocked by the news that an aeroplane containing Brazilian outfit Chapecoense crashed on November 28 last year, with 19 of the club's players losing their lives.

And a photograph has now emerged of crash survivor Neto talking to the Chapecoense youth players who will now be upgraded to the first team.

A total of 71 people were killed, and just six people survived, when the British-made Avro RJ85 aircraft came down en route to Medellin, where Chape were due to play in the Copa Sudamericana final.

Chapecoense's official Twitter feed posted the new picture on Friday, captioned: 'A picture is worth 1000 words ... Neto with athletes from the base that went up to the professional. #VamosChape.'

The club will make their return to action later this month in a friendly encounter with defending league champions Palmeiras.

The game will be held on January 21 in Chapecoense's 22,600-capacity Arena Conda in Chapeco, a city of 200,000 about 800 miles south of Rio de Janeiro.

Chape manager Vagner Mancini is still recruiting players to replace the 19 that died on the Colombian hillside back in November and the club will play their first official match on January 26 against local rival Joinville.

