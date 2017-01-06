Football: Orlando MLS club pay tribute to 49 killed in nightclub shooting

MLS club Orlando City have unveiled a colourful tribute in their stadium to the 49 people killed last June in an attack on one of the city's gay nightclubs.

A section of 49 seats has been arranged to display the colours of the rainbow flag commonly displayed as a symbol of LGBT pride.

The Orlando City Stadium is yet to host its first match, with building only recently completed, but will be in operation from March 5, when the team host New York City.

49 people were killed and 53 more wounded at Pulse, a gay nighclub in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016 - the worst mass shooting in US history.

Phil Rawlins, president of Orlando City Soccer Club, said at the unveiling of the rainbow tribute: "These are regular season-tickeholder seats.

"We put them in Section 12 obviously because we felt that was pertinent - it was June 12 last year when the tragedy happened. So they're right here in Section 12, they're right down by the benches.

"They'll certainly be seen by everybody inside the stadium, and a very significant reminder of that day."

Orlando have played in the MLS for two seasons at the city's Camping World 'Citrus Bowl' Stadium while their new home was under construction.

The Orlando City Stadium will hold a capacity of 25,500 and has a whole end reserved for safe-standing.

- Daily Telegraph UK