Chinese owner ordered to pay Dutch club nearly 2.5 million

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " A judge has ordered the Chinese owner of ADO The Hague to pay the Dutch Eredivisie club nearly 2.5 million euros ($2.6 million) he owes it as part of his 2015 takeover.

The struggling club has been at loggerheads with its owner, Hui Wang and his company United Vansen, for months, claiming that he has not provided all the funds he pledged when he took over ownership of the top tier club.

ADO's financial problems are in stark contrast to the cash-rich Chinese Super League, which has spent enormous sums luring stars. Recent transfers include Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, who joined Shanghai Shenhua, and Brazilian midfielder Oscar, who signed with crosstown rivals Shanghai SIPG.

Wang, who did not appear at the summary proceedings in The Hague, can challenge Thursday's ruling.