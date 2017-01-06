Hull hires Marco Silva as manager as club fights relegation

HULL, England (AP) " Hull hired Marco Silva to manage the relegation-threatened Premier League club on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who has no previous experience in English soccer, succeeds Mike Phelan at the last-place club.

Silva won the Greek title with Olympiakos last season and has also coached both Sporting Lisbon and Estoril in Portugal.

"Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," Hull vice chairman Ehab Allam said. "He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status."

Silva's first game in charge will be in the FA Cup on Saturday against Swansea, but the priority is ensuring Hull doesn't make an instant return to the second-tier League Championship.

"We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window," Allam said.