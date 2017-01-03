11:23am Wed 4 January
Mike Phelan leaves Hull as relegation looms for EPL club

HULL, England (AP) " Hull has parted company with head coach Mike Phelan after a dismal run of form left the club bottom of the Premier League.

Hull said on its Twitter feed Tuesday that "the search for a replacement has begun and an announcement will be made in due course."

The club thanked Phelan for "for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years."

Phelan was appointed head coach in October.

Hull is bottom of the standings with just 13 points from 20 games, three points from safety.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

