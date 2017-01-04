8:01am Wed 4 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joins Club Brugge

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has transferred from Norway's Molde to Belgium's Club Brugge.

The defending Belgian champions said Tuesday they had agreed to a 4-year contract with the 21-year-old, who made his U.S. national team debut Oct. 7 in a shutout win at Cuba.

Horvath, who is from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, joined Molde in 2013. He was the U.S. goalkeeper for the under-23 team's losing playoff against Colombia for a 2016 Olympic berth.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 04 Jan 2017 09:16:43 Processing Time: 38ms