American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joins Club Brugge

American goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has transferred from Norway's Molde to Belgium's Club Brugge.

The defending Belgian champions said Tuesday they had agreed to a 4-year contract with the 21-year-old, who made his U.S. national team debut Oct. 7 in a shutout win at Cuba.

Horvath, who is from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, joined Molde in 2013. He was the U.S. goalkeeper for the under-23 team's losing playoff against Colombia for a 2016 Olympic berth.