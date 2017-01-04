7:45am Wed 4 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Leicester agrees deal to sign midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

LEICESTER, England (AP) " Leicester has agreed a deal to sign Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian club Genk.

The 20-year-old Ndidi will join the Premier League champions on a contract through June 2022 if he is granted a British work permit.

He was originally a central defender but has been developed into a combative defensive midfielder, helping Genk to qualify for the Europa League knockout phase as group winners.

Leicester has so far made a poor defense of its first English title, sitting 14th in the 20-team standings halfway through the season.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jan 2017 07:46:46 Processing Time: 67ms