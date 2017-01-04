5:40am Wed 4 January
Swansea hires Paul Clement as third manager of the season

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) " Swansea has hired Paul Clement as its third manager of the season as the club tries to stay in the English Premier League.

The 44-year-old Clement follows Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley in the Swansea dugout after leaving his role as assistant coach at Bayern Munich.

Swansea said in a statement that Clement has signed a contract until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Swansea is in danger of being relegated after six seasons in the Premier League, with the team bottom of the standings.

Clement has less than one season's experience as a head coach, leaving second-tier English club Derby in February 2016 after eight months.

But the Englishman has worked alongside Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and, this season, Bayern.

