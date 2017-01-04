Football: Pep Guardiola in foul mood for press

Pep Guardiola was tetchy and terse, even though his Manchester City side needed only 10 men to beat Burnley 2-1 yesterday in English Premier League football - a swift recovery from a loss to title rivals Liverpool.

City captain Fernandinho was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute for a two-footed lunge on Johann Gudmundsson at the Etihad Stadium - his third dismissal in his last six games.

"You are the journalist, you can see it and you can explain it," Guardiola said in a testy post-match interview.

Pressed further, Guardiola said: "Ask the referee, not me."

Despite the dismissal, City's French defender Gael Clichy broke the deadlock with a well-placed shot in to the far corner in the 58th minute.

Sergio Aguero then came off the bench to score City's second, firing in off the post from the tightest of angles four minutes later.

Burnley made a fight of it when an attempted clearance by City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was eventually smashed over the line by Ben Mee in the 70th, but City held on for an important win after Sundays 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

"We won against a lot of circumstances in a tough game," Guardiola said.

City moved up to third place, two points behind Liverpool and seven behind leader Chelsea, who play Tottenham tomorrow. Fourth-placed Arsenal, who play Bournemouth today, are two points behind Guardiola's side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United remain sixth on the table after benefiting from a controversial red card and an equally debatable goal to beat 10-man West Ham 2-0, earning a sixth successive victory.

Substitute Juan Mata gave United the lead before Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured victory from what clearly appeared to be an offside position, after referee Mike Dean had controversially dismissed Sofiane Feghouli in the opening stages.

Despite the numerical advantage, United struggled to break down the home side for long spells and required a number of saves from goalkeeper David de Gea to keep out West Ham.

"I think it was not a very good performance," United manager Jose Mourinho said. "I think it's very difficult to play football in these circumstances, 48 hours [after both teams' previous fixtures].

"Only when I brought fresh people on, Mata and (Marcus) Rashford, the team was different," Mourinho added. "We gave width with Rashford, we gave an extra body in the creative area with Mata."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said his club would appeal against the three-game ban Feghouli is facing after his challenge on Phil Jones. His side dropped to 13th after yesterday's loss.

