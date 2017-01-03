Van't Schip quits as head coach of Melbourne City

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Former Dutch international John van't Schip has quit as head coach of Melbourne City in Australia's A-League to return to the Netherlands.

The club issued a statement Tuesday saying van't Schip, who rejoined the club in 2014, resigned with immediate effect in order to contribute to the palliative care of his father.

"I have been faced with a choice between my family in Holland and my work here in Australia and there was only one right decision," van't Schip was quoted as saying in the statement. "I did not want my personal circumstances to impact the club in any way. I am part of a strong coaching team that has been carefully nurtured over the last three years and that gives me great confidence that this situation will not adversely affect the club's progress."

Michael Valkanis has been appointed interim head coach.

Van't Schip played a significant role during two stints with his recruitment and tactical expertise, and guided Melbourne City to its first major trophy " the FFA Cup last year.