Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola loses the plot in weird post-match interview

Fans are claiming Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lost the plot after he gave a grumpy interview following their latest English Premier League match.

City survived the first half dismissal of Fernandinho for a two footed tackle to beat Burnley 2 -1 but Guardiola was still downright obstructive when interviewed by Sky Sport's Rob Palmer.

Sky, who pay a fortune for the EPL rights, described Guardiola as "prickly" after he gave curtailed responses and refused to elaborate on points.

Pep Guardiola's ANGRY Post Match Reaction - Manchester City 2 - 1 Burnley pic.twitter.com/q6Tvn3HZ5k — 90thMin ⚽️ (@90thMin) January 2, 2017

Guardiola made a fair point when telling the journalist to do his own analysis of the red card but his overall attitude could be described as extremely unhelpful, and passive/aggressive.

He signed off with "Happy New Year. We won, we are so happy," before making a rapid exit. The Spaniard has since said he is considering quitting his coaching career, just six months into his assignment at the rich English club after reaching extraordinary heights at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"I feel that the the process of my goodbye has already started," was quoted as saying in the Mirror.

The Mirror reported that "those around him at previous clubs, who have witnessed his workings on the training ground, have commented on how his complete devotion to coaching can affect him, leaving him unable to switch off away from the sidelines and feeling drained."

The Burnley win has left Manchester City third in the EPL at the halfway point of the season, just behind Liverpool but well adrift of pacesetters Chelsea.

After a loss to Liverpool a couple of days ago, Guardiola was observed in an exasperated state while talking to his club's director of football Txiki Begiristain.





Pep has actual gone mental acting like he's took a head knock in his post match interview — ross (@rosseaton_) January 2, 2017

That Pep interview is hilarious dead happy that lad — Callum McLeod (@callummcleod) January 2, 2017

Pep has lost the plot and he's not even finished his first season — Özil FC (@YourBoyArsene) January 2, 2017

- NZ Herald