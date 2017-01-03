Poor Christmas for Saints after 3rd loss, Everton wins 3-0

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) " Southampton lost its third English Premier League game in six days after conceding three late goals in a 3-0 defeat at Everton on Monday.

On-loan striker Enner Valencia made a game-changing substitute appearance at Goodison Park.

The Ecuador international came off the bench to score the 73rd-minute opener and then won a penalty that allowed Leighton Baines to double the lead. Romelu Lukaku gave the scoreline a flattering appearance with his team's third.

Midtable Southampton will want to forget this festive period after losing 4-1 to Tottenham on Wednesday and 2-1 to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The game seemed to be meandering toward a dull draw until Valencia's introduction on the hour by Everton manager Ronald Koeman. Valencia injected life into the game and produced the breakthrough, although Lukaku had a key role.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster did well to stop the Belgium international's powerful close-range header but the striker deflected the rebound to his teammate who scrambled home.

After Valencia was fouled by Maya Yoshida, Baines converted from the penalty spot in the 81st and Lukaku grabbed his second in three games in the 89th to make it seven points from nine over the Christmas period.

The results kept seventh-placed Everton firmly in the race for European football next season.