Hull winless in 9 after loss at West Brom in Premier League

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) " West Bromwich Albion deepened Hull's relegation concerns with a 3-1 victory at the Hawthorns in the English Premier League on Monday.

Robert Snodgrass had given Hull a first-half lead, but Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley seized on errors and James Morrison also scored in West Brom's comeback.

The victory cemented the central England team's grip on eighth place, while Hull is three points from safety without a win in nine league games.